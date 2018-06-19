Silver Alert: Authorities seek man, 70, last seen at Tomah VA Medical Center

MONROE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man, 70, last seen at the Tomah VA Medical Center Tuesday, June 19.

Officials said Michael “Mike” Bates is believed to be on foot. He was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Tomah VA, where he lives.

He’s gone missing before, and was found at a nearby cemetery.

Authorities said he could also be headed for Pine Hollow Cemetery near Cashton in Monroe County.

He’s described as standing 6’4″ tall and weighing 225 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.