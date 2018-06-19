Teacup Maltese stolen from ‘Preppy Pups’ in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are searching for a suspect who stole a small dog valued at $1,300 from a business — “Preppy Pups” — near 83rd and Lincoln.

Police say the teacup Maltese was stolen by a person described as a male, Hispanic, about 23-27 years old, about 5’8″ tall, medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, black shirt and dark khaki pants.

A Facebook post from Preppy Pups indicates the suspect was “casing the business” as he’s been in several times before.Preppy Pups says the suspect got away in a getaway car and took off.

“Reward offered, no questions asked, for his safe return,” the Facebook post reads.

If you have any information related to this dog theft, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8094 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 476-CASH.

