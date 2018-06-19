Video shows teen with 1 arm carrying out vicious crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – New security camera video reveals how an Ohio teen carried out a vicious crime spree – even though he has only one arm.

Krillian Howard, who was 17 when the crimes were committed, was charged as an adult and sentenced last Thursday to 20 years behind bars.

“He committed five armed robberies in a short period of time last spring,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley told WJW. “What he did was terrible. He terrorized our county, east, west, and south.”

A video released Monday shows Howard robbing a man at an ATM. The video shows Howard waving a gun in the man’s face during the March 2017 robbery. Officials say Howard hit the man on the head with the gun, stole his cash, cell phone, and vehicle.

O’Malley says Howard and his friends were also responsible for several carjackings.

“He also robbed the Subway on Memphis in Cleveland and shot the employee,” the prosecutor said. “It’s a very difficult thing when you have a gun pointed at you, or you are shot. These type of events aren’t easy to get past.”

Cleveland police helicopter video shows when officers chased and arrested Howard last April.

“It is my job to help keep the community safe,” O’Malley said. “Hopefully, he will learn from this and when he is released he will be a productive member of society."