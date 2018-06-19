‘Water coming everywhere:’ Red Cross helps 8 families displaced by flooding in downtown Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE/WEST ALLIS -- Cleanup efforts got underway Tuesday, June 19 throughout southeast Wisconsin, after storms brought heavy rain and flooding beginning Monday.

"When I looked to the window, all I seen was green," said Christopher Richards in West Allis.

Richards was home with his three young kids during Monday's storms.

"All the sudden, the house started shaking and I look out my front window and the tree is down in the front yard," said Richards.

The tree barely missed Richards' home.

"Well, it's kind of terrifying. I've got other big trees around my house. The one in the back is probably 100 feet tall, and if that falls, it's going to take out the whole house," said Richards.

The canopy also covered Richards' SUV.

"Really, I'm pretty surprised at how little damage there is," said Richards.

In Milwaukee, at the Haymarket Lofts, tenants were up against damage of their own from flooding.

"Sewage was everywhere. The bathroom toilets, is like 'poof' -- water coming everywhere," said Paula Young, tenant.

Video from a FOX6 viewer shows the mess in the basement -- which forced several residents to evacuate.

"We were knocking on doors just trying to get people out," said Young.

Back in West Allis, Richards said he's just thankful no one was hurt.

"It's not something you see every day! I just got to go in and take it one branch at a time," said Richards.

Richards and his neighbors were working with insurance to get it all straightened out. It didn't appear his home has any major damage.

Milwaukee apt. flooding: 19 people from 8 families received emergency aid for lodging and care after they were displaced Mon. night by storm waters at an apartment on N. 4th St. in downtown Milwaukee. Continuing work w/ families, monitor other possible needs at this apt. building — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) June 19, 2018