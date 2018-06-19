× ‘Workforce reduction’ will impact 141 employees at Ariens Specialty Brands LLC in Janesville

JANESVILLE — More than 100 people will be out of work beginning in August in Janesville.

Ariens Specialty Brands LLC has provided formal notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development regarding a planned workforce reduction impacting 141 employees beginning on or around Aug. 20 and continuing until March 31.

The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, will provide Rapid Response services to affected workers.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Dislocated Worker Program provides transition assistance to workers and companies affected by permanent worker layoffs. The Program’s local Rapid Response Teams help companies and worker representatives develop and implement a practical transition plan based on the size of the layoff event. Types of services include:

Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

Career and resource fairs

Workers affected by permanent layoff may also access basic re-employment services at no charge through the state’s Job Centers. Some services, including training assistance, may be an option for some workers after enrolling in one or more of DWD’s workforce development programs. While all companies faced with permanent worker layoffs are encouraged to seek assistance from the local Rapid Response Teams, some companies may be required to give 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closing under federal and/or state law. More information about advance notice requirements is available HERE.