1st to close, last to open: Zoo Interchange ramp from WB I-94 to SB I-894 to reopen

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is close to reopening the Zoo Interchange ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-894. Officials with WisDOT say the ramp is expected to open early next week — prior to the start of Summerfest.

This morning we are getting a first look at the Zoo Interchange I-94 West to I-41/894 South system ramp. This portion of the project is set to open in the next week. | @fox6now pic.twitter.com/Wly2kWPChD — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) June 20, 2018

Officials say the ramp is the last major structure to be opened in the Zoo Interchange. It was the first structure closed and will be the last to open. The ramp is also the tallest structure in the new interchange.

The entire Zoo Interchange project is slated for completion in the fall.

PHOTO GALLERY