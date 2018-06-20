1st to close, last to open: Zoo Interchange ramp from WB I-94 to SB I-894 to reopen

2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Posted 10:32 am, June 20, 2018

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is close to reopening the Zoo Interchange ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound I-894. Officials with WisDOT say the ramp is expected to open early next week — prior to the start of Summerfest.

Officials say the ramp is the last major structure to be opened in the Zoo Interchange. It was the first structure closed and will be the last to open. The ramp is also the tallest structure in the new interchange.

The entire Zoo Interchange project is slated for completion in the fall.

