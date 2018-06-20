3 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in New Berlin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERLIN -- Three people were taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in New Berlin early Wednesday morning, June 20.

The incident began in Brookfield around 4 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in the area of Moorland and Greenfield. The driver fled -- and after a short pursuit officers lost the vehicle.

The vehicle was later spotted in area of Calhoun and Cleveland in New Berlin. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off.

The driver later crashed in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Willow Road -- and three occupants fled the scene on foot.

There was a foot pursuit as the subjects went into a wooded area.

The New Berlin police with the help the Brookfield Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter in the area. K-9 officers helped track the suspects.

Police say a K-9 did bite one of the subjects who ran from the vehicle. That person suffered minor injuries.

"At this time we don't know why they were running. The investigation is still ongoing," said Capt. Pine, New Berlin Police Department.

