6 hours of fun: Celebrate the official start to summer at Sendik’s Towne Centre

MILWAUKEE -- The Sendik's Towne Centre will host six hours of summer fun on Saturday. Carl spent the morning touring the participating shops. The event is family-friendly and admission is free. Shops around the Centre will be providing various activities for all guests to enjoy. Make your way around to different vendors and collect stickers for your chance to win an awesome raffle prize!

HERE IS A LIST OF PARTICIPATING STORES, ALONG WITH A BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE ACTIVITIES THEY WILL BE HOSTING:

Absolute Pilates, LLC – Join us for free pilates equipment classes, promotions, and learn more about us at our information table.

– Join us for free pilates equipment classes, promotions, and learn more about us at our information table. Allstate Insurance – Help us celebrate our grand opening at Sendik’s Towne Centre where we will be handing out information and free giveaways!

– Help us celebrate our grand opening at Sendik’s Towne Centre where we will be handing out information and free giveaways! Brunch – Our patio is now open! Help us break it in by enjoying a corn roast with brats and burgers. Come one, come all!

– Our patio is now open! Help us break it in by enjoying a corn roast with brats and burgers. Come one, come all! Café Manna – Our signature drink will be on display today and ready for you to try! Be sure to stop by to put your hat in the ring for one of two available $25 gift cards, as well.

– Our signature drink will be on display today and ready for you to try! Be sure to stop by to put your hat in the ring for one of two available $25 gift cards, as well. Callen Construction – Come take a look at our wide variety of products and services at our sidewalk sale. We will also be holding product demos inside the store as well as a Marvin windows giveaway!

– Come take a look at our wide variety of products and services at our sidewalk sale. We will also be holding product demos inside the store as well as a Marvin windows giveaway! Edward Jones – Stop by for some information about your friendly neighborhood Edward Jones financial investor.

– Stop by for some information about your friendly neighborhood Edward Jones financial investor. Goo Goo Gaa Gaa – Stop in for our special one day only sales and deals and grab a free balloon on your way out!

– Stop in for our special one day only sales and deals and grab a free balloon on your way out! Jake’s Burger – Join us for nice, cold, free samples of a seasonal craft brew and a complimentary beer with a purchase of any burger!

– Join us for nice, cold, free samples of a seasonal craft brew and a complimentary beer with a purchase of any burger! Lash Boutique – Let us pamper you with free “fun lash” applications, eyelash extension demos, sales on select items, and more!

– Let us pamper you with free “fun lash” applications, eyelash extension demos, sales on select items, and more! Mathnasium – Give your brain a workout with our fun math-inspired activities and games. Don’t worry, we will provide prizes as well as some brain food!

– Give your brain a workout with our fun math-inspired activities and games. Don’t worry, we will provide prizes as well as some brain food! Midwest Beads – Channel your inner artist and join us for demos throughout the day on how to make a pair of earrings. We are also offering sales, gift certificates, and a drawing for a free bracelet!

– Channel your inner artist and join us for demos throughout the day on how to make a pair of earrings. We are also offering sales, gift certificates, and a drawing for a free bracelet! Milwaukee Ballet Academy – Chassé on over to our studio where we are holding free demos/mini-classes. There is also be a chance to win a $100 gift card for a summer class!

– Chassé on over to our studio where we are holding free demos/mini-classes. There is also be a chance to win a $100 gift card for a summer class! Off Broadway Salon – Don’t neglect your lips and eyebrows any longer! We are offering free waxing for both as well as yummy refreshments.

– Don’t neglect your lips and eyebrows any longer! We are offering free waxing for both as well as yummy refreshments. Neroli Salon & Spa – Enjoy a complimentary Visia complexion analysis on us! This is a great medical grade tool that can assist in finding the right skin care routine for you! We are also offering a special incentive for day-of reservations.

– Enjoy a complimentary Visia complexion analysis on us! This is a great medical grade tool that can assist in finding the right skin care routine for you! We are also offering a special incentive for day-of reservations. North Star American Bistro – Join us as we offer three sessions of wine tastings throughout the day, as well as apps and sandwiches available for purchase. We are here to help sophisticate your palette!

– Join us as we offer three sessions of wine tastings throughout the day, as well as apps and sandwiches available for purchase. We are here to help sophisticate your palette! Sendik’s Fine Foods – We are providing fun for all ages! Join us for complimentary wine tastings, kids gardening activities, food samples, and a one day only deal of $1.50 off per lb. at our hot bar and deli bar!

– We are providing fun for all ages! Join us for complimentary wine tastings, kids gardening activities, food samples, and a one day only deal of $1.50 off per lb. at our hot bar and deli bar! Squire Fine Men’s Apparel – Bring in an old, “ugly”, or worn out tie and receive 25% off of a new tie purchase. We are also offering bow tie tying instructions and a drawing for a free Santorelli tie!

