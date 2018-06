Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILAS COUNTY -- A Wisconsin DNR warden and a homeowner in Eagle River helped guide a crying cub to safety early Wednesday, June 20.

According to the tweet just below, the call to help free the cub came in around 1:15 a.m. The cub had fallen into a newly built basement.

BAWLING BABY BEAR RESCUE! Today's 1:15 am call from Vilas County Sheriff's sent WDNR Warden Dave Walz to an Eagle River home to help free a crying cub from a newly built basement. Warden Dave & owner used ladder & coaching. Baby reunited with momma & other cubs. Watch! pic.twitter.com/Kr83dxEwpw — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) June 20, 2018

The warden and the homeowner used a ladder and a little bit of coaching to coax the cub to safety.

The tweet indicates the baby bear was reunited with its mother and other cubs.