× Beaches closed in Paddock Lake after power outage leads to sewage in lake

KENOSHA COUNTY — All beaches are closed in the Kenosha County Village of Paddock Lake until further notice. This, after a power outage on Tuesday, June 19 stopped a lift station and caused sewage to flow into the lake.

The beaches will reopen after the Kenosha County Division of Health collects safe water samples.

You can view beach water condition reports as they become available by CLICKING HERE.