City of Milwaukee named as 1 of 3 finalists to host 2020 DNC Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Committee named four finalists for the location of the 2020 DNC Convention: Milwaukee, Denver Houston and Miami Beach. But right after the DNC’s announcement, Denver withdrew that city’s bid citing scheduling conflicts. That means Milwaukee is among the top three cities for consideration.

