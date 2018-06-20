City of Milwaukee named as 1 of 3 finalists to host 2020 DNC Convention
MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Committee named four finalists for the location of the 2020 DNC Convention: Milwaukee, Denver Houston and Miami Beach. But right after the DNC’s announcement, Denver withdrew that city’s bid citing scheduling conflicts. That means Milwaukee is among the top three cities for consideration.
Statement from Alex Lasry, Chairman of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Bid Committee:
“Milwaukee is very excited to be chosen as a finalist for the Democratic National Convention in 2020.
“Milwaukee has everything the DNC needs to put on a great convention: a brand-new arena, co-located convention space, and plenty of hotel rooms.
“Milwaukee knows how to handle big events and we know how to put on a great party. There is no place that will be more affordable for delegates and has better weather in July than Milwaukee.”