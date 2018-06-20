Dietitian-approved drinks: The cocktails that are lower in calories and sugar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Skip the Pina Coladas and Rum punch -- and raise a glass of one of these cocktails. registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with YourTasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to serve some summer cocktails that are lower in calories and sugar.

• Tip: Avoid sugar-laden cocktails and those with more than 1.5oz. of alcohol “a shot” per serving

1) Red wine spritzer

Red wine is frequently viewed as healthier because it contains resveratrol.

Resveratrol is thought to act like an antioxidant, protecting your body against damage that can cause heart disease and cancer, when consumed in moderation.

Wine also doesn’t contain too much sugar. This is because, during the fermentation process, the sugar from the fruit sources gets converted to alcohol.

White wine does not contain any resveratrol—it is made from the pulp of the grape not the skin. More research on wine supports the benefits of red white, but white wine in moderate may also have health benefits.

Red wine spritzer recipe

Fill a large wine glass with a few berries, muddle slightly

Pour 4 oz. (1/2 cup) red Italian table wine over the berries

Top glasses with 4oz. (1/2 cup) sparkling water or seltzer

Contains 100 calories and 4 grams of carbs

2) Vodka paired with seltzer, club soda or other non-calorie beverage of choice

It’s a better selection with low sugar and low calorie content.

To jazz up the drink, an orange, lime or lemon wedge may be added. This adds a tad of vitamin C and a citrus flavor to the drink without the guilt.

Vodka cocktail recipe

Add 1.5 oz of vodka to a glass with ice. Cover with seltzer or sparkling water.

Squeeze a lemon or lime wedge into cocktail. Enjoy.

Each cocktail is 100 calories. Zero carbs.

Another option is a Starbucker Refresher mixed with 1.5oz of vodka. Refreshers are made with green coffee extract, an extract made from unroasted coffee beans that contains some caffeine, but no coffee flavor.

If you are into cranberry vodkas, this drink is sweet and will be a new fav.

3) Low Cal Fresh Mint Mojito

This cocktail contains 80 calories and 4 grams of carbs

Lakanto is a combination of erythritol and monk fruit. Monk fruit is also known as lo han guo. Monk fruit is becoming the “go to” sweetener found in many food items, replacing other sweeteners. Erythritol is a natural sweetener found in fruit.

Low Cal Fresh Mint Mojito Recipe: