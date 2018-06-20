Father shares shocking video showing toddler scaling ‘unclimbable’ pool ladder gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATTLEBORO, Mass. -- The company behind an "unclimbable" pool ladder gate has some explaining to do after a toddler managed to scale the gate with ease.

Keith Wyman and his family were in their Attleboro, Massachusetts backyard on Monday, June 18, when they say their 2-year-old son Cody climbed the gate to their above-ground pool.

The gate is supposed to prevent children from using the pool's ladder.

It was caught on camera. Wyman said he wanted to show other parents how easily his toddler could make it over the gate, saying, "if a 2-year-old can do it, a 6-year-old can."

The video has been viewed more than 16 million times on Facebook.

The Wymans said the store where they bought the gate offered a replacement, but they were all too similarly designed.