Fire breaks out at Cudahy home for second time this week, cause under investigation

CUDAHY — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, June 20 were called out to the scene of a house fire in Cudahy. This is the second time this week crews have been called out to this home for a fire.

Crews were called out to the area of Underwood and Swift just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The residents were not home when the fire broke out.

Fire officials say they were also called out to this home on Monday afternoon, June 18 for a fire. After their firefighting operation was through on Monday the property was turned back over to the homeowners.

No one was injured.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.