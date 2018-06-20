‘Strong work ethics:’ Job fair looks to fill 600 part-time positions at new Bucks’ arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than 1,000 applicants are expected to interview at The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) job fair on Wednesday, June 20.

Milwaukee’s upcoming arena will be interviewing candidates for 600 part-time positions from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center -- located 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.

The WESC will begin hiring in early July for positions in guest experience, retail, box office and security, all with hourly wages starting at $12.50.

“We are building the best sports and entertainment venue in the world, and we are committed to creating a preeminent guest experience,” said Kelly Kauffman, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the Milwaukee Bucks. “We are seeking candidates with strong work ethics and excellent customer service and problem-solving skills. These employees will play a critical role in ensuring our guests have an amazing experience and want to keep coming back.”

While it is expected that all positions will be filled after the job fair, interested applicants may still visit www.bucks.com/careers for more information.