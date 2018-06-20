MU Poll: Voters remain undecided in Dem primary for governor, GOP primary for Senate

MILWAUKEE — Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin provided the results of a new poll of Wisconsin voters on Wednesday, June 20.

The new poll indicates about a third of voter remain undecided in both the Democratic primary for governor and the Republican primary for Senate.

Large majorities of voters say they have not heard enough about or don’t know their opinion of every candidate in gov and Senate primaries. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

In contrast, Franklin said the poll revealed few respondents lack an opinion on the incumbents those races. For Gov. Scott Walker, 3 percent have no opinion — and for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 15 percent have no opinion.

Among those saying they will vote in the Democratic primary for governor, 25 percent support Tony Evers. Support for all other candidates is less than 10 percent.

Specific totals for Dem primary: Evers, 25%; Flynn, 7%; Gronik, 4%; McCabe, 7%; Mitchell, 4%; Prade, 1%; Roys, 2%; Soglin, 7%; Vinehout, 5%; Wachs, 2%; others, 1%, don’t know, 34%; refused to answer, 1%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

In the Republican Senate primary, 37 percent support Nicholson, 32 percent support Vukmir, and one percent support someone else. 30 percent of respondents however, said they did not know who they would vote for — and one percent had no answer.

Possible November matchups: In Senate race, it’s Baldwin 50% to Nicholson 39%, with 7% undecided, 4% neither. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

And it’s Baldwin 49%, Vukmir 40%, with 8% undecided and 4% neither. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

In possible matchups for governor: Walker 48% to Evers 44%; Walker 46% to Flynn 42%; Walker 46% to Gronik 41%; Walker 44% to McCabe 42%; Walker 45% to Mitchell 41% (see next tweet). #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

Possible matchups: Walker 49%, Pade 36%; Walker, 48% to Roys 40%; Walker 48% to Soglin 39%; Walker 48% to Vinehout 39%; Walker 49% to Wachs 38%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 20, 2018

The polling was done from June 13 through June 17 with 800 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by landline and cell phone. Officials say the margin of error on the full sample is +/- 4 percentage points.