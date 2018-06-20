MU Poll: Voters remain undecided in Dem primary for governor, GOP primary for Senate

MILWAUKEE — Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin provided the results of a new poll of Wisconsin voters on Wednesday, June 20.
The new poll indicates about a third of voter remain undecided in both the Democratic primary for governor and the Republican primary for Senate.
In contrast, Franklin said the poll revealed few respondents lack an opinion on the incumbents those races. For Gov. Scott Walker, 3 percent have no opinion — and for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 15 percent have no opinion.
Among those saying they will vote in the Democratic primary for governor, 25 percent support Tony Evers. Support for all other candidates is less than 10 percent.
In the Republican Senate primary, 37 percent support Nicholson, 32 percent support Vukmir, and one percent support someone else. 30 percent of respondents however, said they did not know who they would vote for — and one percent had no answer.
The polling was done from June 13 through June 17 with 800 registered Wisconsin voters interviewed by landline and cell phone. Officials say the margin of error on the full sample is +/- 4 percentage points.