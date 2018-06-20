New food delivery service is bringing oddly shaped fruits, veggies to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A new food delivery service is bringing oddly shaped fruits and veggies to Milwaukee. Nathan Sumner from Imperfect Produce joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Imperfect Produce (website)

More than 20% of the fruits and vegetables grown in America never make it off the farm because they aren’t perfect enough for grocery store standards. This results in billions of pounds of wasted produce every year. We’re talking about produce that is just as nutritious and delicious but looks a little different. With so many delicious fruits and vegetables going to waste, we decided we had to do something.

Imperfect fights food waste by finding a home for ‘ugly’ produce. We source it directly from farms and deliver it to customers’ doors for 30-50% less than grocery store prices. Our subscription produce box is affordable, convenient, customizable, healthy, and delicious. But Imperfect is bigger than just the box. By eating ‘ugly,’ you’re helping build a more sustainable and effective food system. You’re helping fight food waste. You’re ensuring farmers are rewarded for their full harvest with less wasted land, fossil fuels, and water. You’re improving access to healthy food. You’re creating fulfilling careers for employees. With every bite into a misshapen apple or crooked carrot, you’re helping shape our world for the better.

In a world obsessed with perfection, we’re here to show the beauty in imperfection. We’re here to make a statement that our differences are what make us beautiful. We invite you to join our community and help us build a less wasteful world that’s as beautiful as it is delicious!