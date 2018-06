MUSKEGO — Police are investigating after a gun was found in a Walmart shopping cart in Muskego.

The unloaded revolver was found Tuesday, June 12 in an empty cart in the foyer area at the store.

A man notified police and turned it in, and investigators are trying to track down its owner using surveillance video.

Police believe the gun was mistakenly left in the cart.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact police.