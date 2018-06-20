Statewide Green Alert issued for missing veteran, 70-year-old Michael Bates

MONROE COUNTY — A statewide Green Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old veteran of Tomah, Wisconsin. Officials say Michael “Mike” Bates left the Tomah VA campus in Monroe County around 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 19 and has not been seen since.

Bates reportedly left the VA campus on foot and traveled via cab to the Amtrak station in Tomah. However, officials do not believe he actually took a train or bus. The alert is being issued statewide due to law enforcement’s belief that Bates may be hitchhiking.

Authorities say Bates gone missing in the past and has been found at a nearby casino; he may be trying to reach the Pine Hollow Cemetery near Cashton, Wisconsin.

Bates has property in Cataract, Wisconsin which is located near Little Falls in Monroe County.

Bates is described as a male, white, 5’7″ tall, 225 lbs, blue eyes, with a full head of hair cut short, gray. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and red lightweight spring jacket, black and white ball cap and he also wears eyeglasses.

This alert has also been issued as a Silver Alert due to Mr. Bates’ reported memory impairment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bates is asked to contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-372-1244.