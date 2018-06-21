× AG Brad Schimel: 14 more schools, districts awarded $1.7M in School Safety Grants

APPLETON — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Thursday, June 21 a list of 14 schools and school districts that have been awarded the next round of grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, administered by DOJ’s Office of School Safety.

Combined, the 14 schools and school districts will receive $1,788,609 which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as training for faculty and staff.

Following is a list of schools and school districts that have been awarded school safety grants.

Appleton Area School District, $767,207

D.C. Everest Area School District, $239,975

Unified School District of De Pere, $62,200

Howards Grove School District, $66,757

Lena School District, $61,720

Menasha Joint School District, $164,600

Mishicot School District, $63,090

Muskego-Norway School District, $33,659

Phelps School District, $23,107

Saint Peter Catholic School, $20,000

Sturgeon Bay School District, $103,930

Waupun Area School District, $99,979

Winter School District, $62,385

Waupaca Christian Academy, $20,000

More grants will be awarded soon. A list of all 735 schools and school districts that have requested grant funds is available on the DOJ website.