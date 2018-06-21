AG Brad Schimel: 14 more schools, districts awarded $1.7M in School Safety Grants
APPLETON — Attorney General Brad Schimel announced on Thursday, June 21 a list of 14 schools and school districts that have been awarded the next round of grants through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program, administered by DOJ’s Office of School Safety.
Combined, the 14 schools and school districts will receive $1,788,609 which will be spent on building safety improvements, as well as training for faculty and staff.
Following is a list of schools and school districts that have been awarded school safety grants.
- Appleton Area School District, $767,207
- D.C. Everest Area School District, $239,975
- Unified School District of De Pere, $62,200
- Howards Grove School District, $66,757
- Lena School District, $61,720
- Menasha Joint School District, $164,600
- Mishicot School District, $63,090
- Muskego-Norway School District, $33,659
- Phelps School District, $23,107
- Saint Peter Catholic School, $20,000
- Sturgeon Bay School District, $103,930
- Waupun Area School District, $99,979
- Winter School District, $62,385
- Waupaca Christian Academy, $20,000
More grants will be awarded soon. A list of all 735 schools and school districts that have requested grant funds is available on the DOJ website.
44.261931 -88.415385