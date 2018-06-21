Chevrolet goes after Jeep Grand Cherokee with new Blazer

DETROIT — Because you can’t have too many SUVs these days, General Motors is bringing back the Chevrolet Blazer.

Only this time it’s not a thirsty and boxy truck like its predecessor, one of the original SUVs that was sold from the 1982 through 2005 model years.

When’s the last time someone asked what you wanted? Introducing the

all-new 2019 #ChevyBlazer. pic.twitter.com/JA0Uprwdv9 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) June 21, 2018

SUVs based on car underpinnings, sometimes called crossover vehicles, are what buyers want these days, and the Chevy brand didn’t have a midsize one with two rows of seats to compete with the popular Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano.

So GM on Thursday unveiled the sculpted Blazer in Atlanta. It’ll have four-and six-cylinder engine choices with nine-speed transmissions. Mileage and price weren’t released. It’s due in showrooms early next year.