Competency exam ordered for Racine man accused of beating 10-month-old puppy with pipe

RACINE — A competency examination has been ordered for a man facing charges in connection with the alleged beating of a dog now under the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Terrence Howard, 43, of Racine, faces one count of mistreatment of animals/causing death.

He was in court on Thursday, June 21, where he waived his preliminary hearing.

A competency hearing was scheduled for July 17.

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society on June 14 issued an update on Rocky, the 10-month-old puppy alleged to have been beaten with a pipe. Officials have called this case one of the worst cases of animal abuse in recent memory.

WHS officials said Rocky’s “radiographs” (X-rays) were read and submitted to the Racine Police Department. They noted that an orthopedic injury was found, but because there’s an ongoing investigation, they cannot provide more details right now.

Rocky will continue to be cared for at WHS until the law enforcement hold is lifted and he becomes healthy enough for adoption.

They noted that Rocky is “in great spirits,” and his favorite food is crunchy peanut butter.

WHS officials said after Rocky’s story was shared, there was a “tremendous response” from the community and they’ve taken a lot of calls from people wondering how they can help.

According to the criminal complaint, children witnessed the beating of Rocky, and asked adults to call the police, which resulted in Howard’s arrest on June 7.

“This case really breaks our hearts. It is a cruel act of animal abuse that should have never happened to this poor dog. It shocks all of us,” said Angela Speed with WHS.

If you believe someone is abusing an animal, the Wisconsin Humane Society wants to hear from you. CLICK HERE to report abuse.

Donations for Rocky are being encouraged to cover the cost of his care, and can be made by CLICKING HERE or by calling 414-431-6119.