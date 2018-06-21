× Deputies arrest man in Racine County home after woman indicates he punched her while drunk

RACINE COUNTY — A man was arrested Wednesday night, June 20 in connection with a domestic violence related incident in the Town of Norway.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 8:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Ashwood Lane — where a woman indicated her husband, 41, was drunk, and punched her in the face, possibly breaking her nose.

She was able to flee the home with her 10-year-old son.

After that, sheriff’s officials say her husband began to barricade himself in the house. The woman indicated he was “going around closing the doors, windows and window coverings all around the house.”

Deputies tried to reach the man, and after repeated efforts to contact him were unsuccessful, deputies entered the home and took him into custody.

Sheriff’s officials have recommended charges including strangulation, aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing — with domestic abuse enhancers.

The suspect is being held in the Racine County Jail. Formal charges hadn’t been filed as of late Thursday morning.