× Doctors discover worm underneath skin on woman’s lip after mosquito bite

MOSCOW — Doctors say a woman who complained of a bump that moved on her face actually had a worm underneath her skin.

Doctors described her case report in the New England Journal of Medicine, stating the unidentified 32-year-old woman recently traveled to a rural area outside of Moscow.

She documented random bumps on her face with a series of selfies over a two-week period.

After an examination, physicians discovered one of those bumps was a parasitic worm. They believe she picked it up from a mosquito bite.

Surgery was performed to remove the worm and the patient made a full recovery.