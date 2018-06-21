Flash flood watch issued for Kenosha, Walworth counties through Friday morning
Flash flood watch issued for Kenosha, Walworth cos. from 7 a.m. through Friday morning

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Kenosha and Walworth Counties from 7 a.m. Thursday, June 21 through Friday morning, June 22. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

According to the National Weather Service, a slow-moving showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will spread into southern Wisconsin this morning and persist into  tonight. Peak rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour  over already saturated ground. Total rainfall amounts will vary  considerably, but an additional 1 and a half to 3 inches are  expected.

Those near smaller rivers, streams, and low-lying areas should be prepared for rising water levels and dangerous flash flooding. Urban and small stream flooding is a threat. Do not  drive through flooded roadways. Have a plan to move to higher  ground in the event that flooding occurs.

