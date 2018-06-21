Grilling season: Check out this recipe for ribeye steaks and seasoned vegetable kabobs

MILWAUKEE -- Grilling season is here! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for ribeye steaks.
Ribeye Steaks and Seasoned Vegetable Kabobs
Ingredients
- 3 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)
- 6 small red potatoes, cut in half (about 1-1/2 to 2 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 medium zucchini and/or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1-inch slices
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Place potatoes in 2-quart microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, combine oregano, garlic and red pepper in small bowl; reserve half for vegetables. Press remaining seasoning mixture evenly onto both sides of each steak. Combine reserved seasoning mixture with melted butter; set aside.
- Alternately thread vegetables onto six 8-inch metal skewers.
- Place steaks and kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; brush kabobs with half of seasoned butter. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill kabobs, covered, 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning once and brushing with remaining seasoned butter. Season steaks and kabobs with salt and black pepper, as desired.