Ground broken: Warner Grand Theater being transformed into ‘Milwaukee Symphony Center’

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra swapped their instruments for shovels on Thursday, June 21.

Ground was broken on a new venue — with the Warner Grand Theater on 2nd and Wisconsin being transformed into the Milwaukee Symphony Center.

Officials said the theater emerged as the most ideal venue for the MSO because of its size, location, acoustics and rich history.

The goal is to open in 2020.

