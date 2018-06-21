× ‘Hit me like a ton of bricks:’ Woman says hot dog gave her a black eye at Phillies/Cardinals game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — You’ve heard of people getting by foul balls at baseball stadiums, but one Philadelphia Phillies’ fan says it wasn’t a ball, but a flying hot dog that left her with a black eye!

Kathy McVay said she was sitting near home plate at Citizens Bank Park during the game Monday, June 18 vs. the Cardinals when Phillies’ team mascot Phille Phanatic kicked off the team’s longstanding tradition of launching hot dogs into the stands. She said all of a sudden, she noticed one of the duct-taped, wrapped hot dogs was coming right for her! A shoulder injury kept her from catching the hot dog or swatting it away.

The frankfurter hit her right between the eyes.

“The next thing I know, he shot it in our direction and ‘bam.’ It like, hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew. It just came out of nowhere — and hard! Oh my gosh, I never thought a hot dog could hurt. Nothing’s broken, thank God, but it’s sore. It’s very sore,” she said.

The Phillies apologized to her, and offered her tickets to any game.

“I mean, you would think — I understand a baseball, but not a hot dog. It gives people a good laugh, and if that makes somebody chuckle, then that’s fine,” said McVay.