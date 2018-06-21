It’s strawberry season! The farm to table event that’s perfect for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wanted to learn more about where your food comes from? Now you can! Maybery Farms in Mayville is holding a farm to table event for families -- and Danielle Clark joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it.

Saturday, June 30 from 11am-2pm you can have lunch in the strawberry fields at Mayberry Farms in Mayville.

The strawberry-inspired lunch will feature a strawberry salad, chicken tacos with strawberry salsa and more-- including a healthy and open conversation about food.

Tickets are limited. They are $12 in advance and $15 the day of.

In addition to the lunch, free walking farm tours will happen that day at noon and 2 pm, local farmers and food organizations and the Blue Zones Project smoothie bike!