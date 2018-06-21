Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik suspends campaign for governor
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced on Thursday, June 21 that he is suspending his campaign for governor of Wisconsin. That leaves nine Democrats in the field looking to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Gronik issued the following statement in a news release:
“This journey has been the greatest of my life. I’ve had the amazing privilege of meeting with and listening to people from all walks of life and all political persuasions – democrats, republicans and people who could care less about politics – from all across our beautiful state. It is these people’s stories and struggles that inspired me to enter this race and bring people together to create a Wisconsin That Works for everyone.”
On Wednesday, a new Marquette University Law School Poll found one in three Wisconsin voters remains undecided on August primary candidates in each party. Among Democratic primary voters, 34 percent say that they don’t know which of 10 candidates they will support for the gubernatorial nomination to run against Gov. Walker in November. Gronik trailed Tony Evers in this latest poll.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Martha Laning issued this response to Gronik’s announcement:
“Thank you Andy for running a good race and for always believing in a better future for Wisconsin. The race for governor has always been about beating Scott Walker, and we’re thrilled that Andy and his supporters will be there beside us as we continue that fight. Democrats remain focused on the future of better schools, fixing our roads, and providing clean and ethical government, and I’m proud to have Andy continue that drive in a different way.”