× Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik suspends campaign for governor

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced on Thursday, June 21 that he is suspending his campaign for governor of Wisconsin. That leaves nine Democrats in the field looking to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Gronik issued the following statement in a news release:

“This journey has been the greatest of my life. I’ve had the amazing privilege of meeting with and listening to people from all walks of life and all political persuasions – democrats, republicans and people who could care less about politics – from all across our beautiful state. It is these people’s stories and struggles that inspired me to enter this race and bring people together to create a Wisconsin That Works for everyone.”

On Wednesday, a new Marquette University Law School Poll found one in three Wisconsin voters remains undecided on August primary candidates in each party. Among Democratic primary voters, 34 percent say that they don’t know which of 10 candidates they will support for the gubernatorial nomination to run against Gov. Walker in November. Gronik trailed Tony Evers in this latest poll.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Martha Laning issued this response to Gronik’s announcement: