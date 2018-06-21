× Milwaukee Co. Zoo: 2 grizzly bears get into secondary containment area, did not enter public space

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo says two grizzly bears got into a secondary containment area in the grizzly service location on Thursday evening, June 21. Officials say an unsecured door allowed them to enter into the secondary containment area.

Officials say the Zoo followed procedure, began the animal escape protocol, and secured a few remaining visitors (Zoo closing is 5 p.m.) in Zoo buildings.

Zoo officials say at no time were visiting public in danger, nor did the bears enter a public space.

The bears were lured with food back into the holding area of the grizzly building, and were secured and contained.

Officials say the all-clear was given at approximately 5:30 p.m.