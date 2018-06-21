2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Bucks take sharpshooting ‘Nova guard Donte DiVincenzo

Posted 8:27 pm, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 08:57PM, June 21, 2018

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Bucks have selected guard Donte DiVincenzo out of Villanova with the 17th overall pick of the NBA draft, filling a critical need for a perimeter shooter.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – APRIL 02: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow – Pool/Getty Images)

A breakout performance in the NCAA championship game against Michigan helped scouts take notice of the 6-foot-5 sophomore when he had 31 points off the bench and hit five 3-pointers. He shot 40 percent from 3-point range last season.

Registering a combine-best 42-inch vertical leap, DiVincenzo’s athleticism also fits on a roster led by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 forward with a 7-3 wingspan. Better shooting from teammates could give Antetokounmpo even more room to maneuver in the lane for a highlight-reel bucket.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 21: Donte DiVincenzo poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Bucks hired Mike Budenholzer last month to take over as head coach. One of the league’s up-and-coming franchises hopes to take another step forward after first-round playoff exits in three of the past four seasons.