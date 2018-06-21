Organizer of deadly rally in Charlottesville gets initial approval for DC ‘white civil rights’ event

Flash flood watch issued for Kenosha, Walworth counties through Friday morning
Posted 12:21 pm, June 21, 2018

WASHINGTON — An organizer of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia has been granted initial approval to host another rally in August, this time in the heart of the nation’s capital.

The National Park Service says it has approved an application for a “Unite the Right” anniversary rally to be held in front of the White House. Other details are still being finalized.

Organizer Jason Kessler’s application describes it as a “white civil rights” rally. He says he wants elected officials in Washington to know that the violence that killed a woman and injured others in Charlottesville was provoked by what he’s calling “civil rights abuse.” Kessler predicts in the application that “members of Antifa affiliated groups will try to disrupt.”

The city of Charlottesville denied Kessler’s application to hold an anniversary rally there.

