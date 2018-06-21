× Police: 16-year-old girl suffers stab wounds during family fight near 42nd and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — An arrest was made in connection with an incident in which a teenager suffered stab wounds in Milwaukee.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 near 42nd and Fond du Lac.

Police were called out to investigate a domestic violence related battery incident between two individuals when a 16-year-old girl, a family member of the suspects, attempted to intervene and was cut in the chest. She had to have stitches after suffering the injury not believed to be life-threatening.

One person was arrested, and police said the case will be reviewed by the district attorney for charges.