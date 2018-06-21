× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, June 20 and early Thursday morning, June 21. Two people were injured as result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of 45th and Meinecke.

According to police, a 19-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to the head after an attempted armed robbery led to a shooting by two suspects.

The victim showed up at a local hospital where investigators met him. Police are continuing to look into the circumstances of this incident.

The second shooting happened near 6th and Becher around 2:20 a.m. — right outside of a Citgo gas station.

Police say a 30-year-old man had an altercation with another male after that individual threw something at the victim’s car. Shots were fired and the victim was struck.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD is searching for the suspect.