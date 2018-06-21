× Repeat offenders: Deputies arrest driver allegedly drinking Corona, motorcycle operator

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies arrested two alleged repeat drunk drivers in less than 12 hours, and noted in a news release there have been 98 repeat offenders arrested year-to-date.

The first arrest took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, when deputies responded to a call about a driver deviating from lanes on -94 eastbound near State Fair Park — while drinking a Corona. A deputy stopped the vehicle at 60th and Pierce after it exited the freeway at Hawley.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy observed six empty 12-ounce bottles and two empty 32-ounce bottles of Corona in the vehicle.

The driver, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for OWI, fourth offense after sheriff’s officials say he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and registered a .06 on a preliminary breath test.

Sheriff’s officials said his prior convictions were in December 2006, December 2008 and November 2016. He was revoked from driving for two years due to the November 2016 conviction.

The second arrest took place around 1:30 a.m. when a motorcycle was stopped after sheriff’s officials say a deputy taking part in saturation patrols spotted it traveling at 67 miles-per-hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone on I-41/US 45 at Center.

Sheriff’s officials say the operator had a revoked license and showed signs of being impaired — testing a .05 on a preliminary breath test.

The Allenton man, 53, has a BAC restriction of .02 due to prior OWI convictions. He was arrested for OWI, fifth offense and also faces charges of operating while revoked, OWI-related and bail jumping.

His prior convictions occurred in September 2001, May 2011, January 2015 and November 2017.

Sheriff’s officials in the release noted that 424 impaired drivers have been arrested year-to-date, and 39 were OWI/drugs.

There have been 2,281 crashes in Milwaukee County year-to-date, with five fatalities.