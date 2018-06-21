St. Joseph’s annual huge rummage sale is set for June 21 through June 23

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Wauwatosa at St. Joseph Catholic Church for their annual rummage sale. The sale runs from Thursday, June 21 through Saturday, June 23.
About the rummage sale (website)
This annual sale coordinated by the parish's Christian Women organization fills the grade school with thousands of items donated by parishioners and others.
Each classroom is set up for different product types, such as furniture, children's clothing, tools, etc.
Food and refreshments will be available in the school hall.
Sale days and hours:
Thursday, June 21, Noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Access the rummage sale from the west parking lot of the parish grounds. Entrances to that parking lot are on 122nd Street and on Hadley Street.