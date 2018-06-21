× SUV fleeing Chicago police hits taxi, killing passenger from Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Police say a taxi passenger from Wisconsin was killed when a stolen SUV crashed into it while fleeing from officers in downtown Chicago.

The crash happened late Wednesday in the River North district. Police say the SUV sped away from officers who tried to pull it over and went through a red light, slamming into the taxi. The vehicle hurtled onto the sidewalk where it hit two pedestrians from the United Kingdom.

Authorities say 66-year-old Diana Lampsa was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Lampsa operated a psychiatric clinic in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The taxi driver suffered minor injuries. Police say the pedestrians were hospitalized with possible broken legs.

Three people who were in the SUV were taken into custody after the crash. Police haven’t identified the suspects, nor announced any charges.