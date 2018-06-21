× TMZ: Kate Spade’s father dies hours before her funeral

NEW YORK — Kate Spade’s father — Earl Brosnahan — died at his home Wednesday night, June 20, just hours before his daughter was to be laid to rest, according to TMZ.

According to a statement from his family, Brosnahan had been in failing health and was “heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter.” He was surrounded by family when he passed, TMZ is reporting.

Spade’s dad was a U.S. Navy veteran who spent a large part of his life in the Midwest working for the family construction business and eventually taking it over, according to TMZ.

TMZ is reporting Brosnahan was concerned about Spade’s use of prescription drugs and advised her not to take them. He also said he spoke with her the night before her suicide, and she gave no indication she was in that much despair.

Spade’s funeral is being held Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, which is where her father passed as well. Earl was 89.