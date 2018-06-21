Tour of America’s Dairyland: 11 days of bicycle racing in 11 different communities

KENOSHA -- For 11 straight days, bicycle racing will take over towns and neighborhoods around southeast Wisconsin. The 10th annual Tour of America's Dairyland starts Thursday, June 21 in Kenosha. That's where Carl spent the morning.

About Tour of America's Dairyland (website)

The Tour of America’s Dairyland presented by KwikTrip launched in 2009 when several Milwaukee-area cycling enthusiasts, among them Billy Ochowicz and Tom Schuler, came together to start what was then a five-day road cycling race. They were united by the belief that everyone should have access to a world-class bicycle racing experience.

Since then, the series has grown to 11 straight days in 11 different communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin, making it the largest competitive road cycling series in the nation. Each year we welcome nearly 1,000 male and female pro and amateur athletes from more than 40 U.S. states and 15 countries, with an average of 450 racing daily. Nearly 20 percent of those raced in the Masters (ages 40 and up) categories.

ToAD has become one of the most popular race series internationally earning an outstanding reputation for participant, spectator and sponsor experiences. In the 2017 post-race survey, 98.5 percent of riders said they would recommend ToAD to a friend or a teammate and 97 percent said they plan to race ToAD again.