WisDOT to shift NB traffic on I-94 at WIS 142 beginning early Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Thursday, June 21 that it is planning to shift northbound traffic on I-94 at WIS 142 and reduce the number of lanes down to two beginning in the overnight hours this Saturday. The new configuration will be in place by early Sunday morning.

All northbound and southbound traffic will be using the existing southbound pavement. This shift will allow work to get underway on the new northbound lanes of traffic between WIS 142 in Kenosha County and WIS 20 in Racine County. The southbound lanes are already positioned to allow the shift to occur.

The following closures are scheduled from June 23 through late fall 2018:

County E entrance ramp to I-94 West (NB)

I-94 East (SB) exit ramp to County E

County E eastbound under I-94

County KR entrance ramp to I-94 West (NB)

I-94 West (NB) exit ramp to County KR

County KR under I-94

Braun Road under I-94

WIS 11 entrance ramp to I-94 West (NB)

I-94 West (NB) exit ramp to WIS 11

58th Road under I-94

The work getting underway will reconstruct 6.5 miles of freeway and all the structures within the work zone. Once all work is complete, there will be four lanes in each direction on I-94. WisDOT encourages travelers to plan ahead and use alternate routes when able. Access will be maintained to local businesses, watch for specialized signage directing customers. All work is weather dependent.