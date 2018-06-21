× With arrival of summer, Salvation Army cooling centers now ready for action

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army announced on Thursday, June 21 that its worship and community centers are now open as cooling centers, Monday through Friday and Sunday mornings.

Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours:

Citadel Corps Church and Community Center

4129 West Villard Ave., Milwaukee

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon

Coldspring Church and Community Center

2900 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m

Friday: 9:30 a.m to noon

Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon

Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center

8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek

Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon

West Corps Church and Community Center

1645 North 25th St,, Milwaukee

Monday – Friday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.