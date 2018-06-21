With arrival of summer, Salvation Army cooling centers now ready for action
MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army announced on Thursday, June 21 that its worship and community centers are now open as cooling centers, Monday through Friday and Sunday mornings.
Below is a list of the cooling center locations and hours:
Citadel Corps Church and Community Center
4129 West Villard Ave., Milwaukee
Monday – Friday: 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon
Coldspring Church and Community Center
2900 W. Coldspring Rd., Greenfield
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m
Friday: 9:30 a.m to noon
Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon
Oak Creek Centennial Church and Community Center
8853 South Howell Ave., Oak Creek
Sunday: 10 a.m. to noon
West Corps Church and Community Center
1645 North 25th St,, Milwaukee
Monday – Friday: Noon to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.