MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, June 21 rescued a woman and her two dogs from a house fire in Milwaukee.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a home near 70th and Euclid.

When crews arrived on scene one person was trapped on the first floor in their bedroom. The woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.