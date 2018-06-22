Country USA crowd helps Keith Urban sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to wife Nicole Kidman

OSHKOSH — Talk about a birthday surprise! County music star Keith Urban sang “Happy Birthday” to his wife, Nicole Kidman, with help from a huge crowd at Country USA in Oshkosh.

Shared on the actress’ Instagram page, video shows Urban on stage starting off the song and the crowd joins in. They don’t address her as “Nicole,” instead we’re guessing a nickname Keith uses for her: “dear baby girl.” Too sweet!

At the end of the video he says, “There’s nowhere like Wisconsin. I love you baby happy birthday!”

Kidman, whose actual birthday was Wednesday, June 20, captioned it: “What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!!!!!”