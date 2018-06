MILWAUKEE — It was quite the party Friday night, June 22 at Summerfest’s new stage.

The DJ Diplo played a free “stage-warming” concert at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.

Despite somewhat chilly temperatures, hundreds turned out for the show.

The old structure was torn down in September. The much larger, new stage now gives better views of Milwaukee’s skyline and lakefront.

Summerfest officially begins on Wednesday, June 27.