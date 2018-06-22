Fugitive with roots in Kenosha on the run since being ‘convicted of dealing heroin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- U.S. Marshals need your help locating a fugitive with roots in Kenosha. He has been convicted of distributing heroin. But authorities say when it came time for sentencing, he went on the run.

Officials believe Jose Deanda, 37, is receiving help from associated to remain a fugitive. Agents say Deanda's criminal history is filled with weapons offenses and drug-related crimes.

"Jose Deanda in October of 2017 was convicted of distributing heroin, a kilogram or more," said the agent on this case.

In March of this year, Deanda was to turn himself over to authorities following his federal conviction. He was sentenced to serve ten years for the crime.

"It's definitely concerning. He's been convicted of dealing heroin which we all know has been a problem for the whole country," the agent said.

While the fugitive has roots in Kenosha and northern Illinois, U.S. Marshals say he also has associates in the states of California and Ohio.

Deanda is described as being 5'10" tall, 200 pounds, and he has a tattoo of the Grim Reaper on his forearm.

"His hair style is dreadlocks. So he could be recognizable that way, but he could've changed his appearance," the agent said.

Agents are now asking for the public's help in locating the man with an overdue debt to pay to society. Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals tipline at 414-297-3707.