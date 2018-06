× Instant millionaire! Person wins $1.6M at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE — A single person won a $1.6 million jackpot at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Thursday, June 21.

A news release indicates the person won the big prize while playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune machine just after 6 p.m.

The largest jackpot awarded at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, a $2.7 million prize, was won by a Milwaukee man on Dec. 30, 2010, while he was playing a $5 Wheel of Fortune machine.