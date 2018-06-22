2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Jonathan Pogreba to make initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Posted 11:23 am, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, June 22, 2018

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Jonathan Pogreba will make his initial appearance in a Waukesha County courtroom on Friday, June 22.

Pogreba, 43, is the Town of Eagle man authorities have been looking for since June 5 — after an apparent dispute between Pogreba and his wife. He turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Pogreba faces the following charges in this case:

  • Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon
  • Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse
  • Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse
  • Pointing a firearm at another, domestic abuse

Authorities have set a $100,000 cash bail for Pogreba.