Jonathan Pogreba to make initial appearance in Waukesha County court

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Jonathan Pogreba will make his initial appearance in a Waukesha County courtroom on Friday, June 22.

Pogreba, 43, is the Town of Eagle man authorities have been looking for since June 5 — after an apparent dispute between Pogreba and his wife. He turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Pogreba faces the following charges in this case:

Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse, use of a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse

Pointing a firearm at another, domestic abuse

Authorities have set a $100,000 cash bail for Pogreba.