Ladell Harrison due in court, charged in death of MPD officer Charles Irvine Jr.

MILWAUKEE -- 28-year-old Ladell Harrison -- the Milwaukee man facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr. is due in court Friday, June 22 for a preliminary hearing. Bail was set at $500,000 as he made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, June 12.

Prosecutors say Harrison wasn't alone during the pursuit that led to the deadly crash of the officers' squad car on Thursday, June 7.

Investigators say Harrison is a heroin dealer that undercover officers had been tracking for some time after a Waukesha County woman overdosed in 2017. Police had been using criminal informants to build a case -- buying drugs through Harrison at least four times.

Harrison faces the following criminal charges:

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin), as a party to a crime

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (cocaine), as a party to a crime

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (cocaine)

Manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (heroin)

Delivery of schedule I or II narcotics

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in death of another

Vehicle operator fee/elude officer resulting in bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked - cause death of another

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

First degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Officer Irvine Jr., 23, died after the violent crash near 76th and Silver Spring on the city's northwest side on Thursday evening, June 7. Irvine and his partner, Officer Matthew Schulze, 36, were in pursuit of a reckless vehicle when their squad crashed. Irvine Jr. was a police aide for two years and an officer for nearly two more.

Schulze, who was driving the squad at the time of the crash, was treated and released from Froedtert Hospital.

The complaint says Harrison was driving a black sedan on June 7.Officers Irvine Jr. and Schulze witnessed Harrison quickly change lanes at the end of the intersection at 91st and Silver Spring. The officers activated their lights and sirens to attempt to pull the car over. Squad car video shows the sedan fled "at a high rate of speed." It is estimated the sedan initially "reached speeds of 68.8 miles-per-hour." Within a minute of leaving the intersection, the complaint says the sedan obtained speeds of "84.8 miles-per-hour and was pulling away from the squad." Moments later, the sedan changed into "the bicycle lane and the squad which is pursuing it is now traveling at 91.2 miles-per-hour" as they were approaching W. Fond du Lac Avenue. The complaint indicates the sedan was "traveling at a higher rate of speed than the MPD squad."

The complaint goes on to say the sedan was passing other vehicles at speeds in excess of 95 miles-per-hour. As it approached the bridge with N. 76th Street, the "Milwaukee squad car is traveling at 96.3 miles-per-hour" -- and the sedan is "pulling away, showing it is going at a faster rate of speed. The squad cam shows that as the squad car is approaching the bridge, the squad car loses control and crashes."

Prosecutors say the squad carrying the officers may have flipped as many as 20 times. Officer Irvine was thrown from the vehicle and later died.

The complaint says Harrison said he did not see when the police squad crashed as he was "so far ahead of the police that they were not in his rearview mirror."