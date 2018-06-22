‘Luscious summer fruit:’ Cedarburg’s strawberry festival features plenty of fun activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARBURG -- The beginning of summer in Cedarburg means the return of Strawberry Fest. Carl spent the morning previewing one of the town's most popular weekends of the year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Cedarburg Strawberry Festival (website)

Thousands and thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg each year for Strawberry Festival, an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit. Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 33rd Annual Strawberry Festival, June 23 & 24, 2018. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people annually to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wander down Washington Avenue and you’ll see why “Art is a Tradition” in Cedarburg. Fondly referred to as Art on the Avenue, Strawberry Festival highlights more than 300 of the best local and Midwest artists who bring their combined perspectives, skills, and thousands of works of arts to the streets of Cedarburg, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, fine glass, woodwork, mixed media, and photography. Art on the Avenue is a combined effort of four local organizations, the Cedarburg Cultural Center, Cedar Creek Settlement Merchant's Association, the Ozaukee Art Centerand the Cedarburg Art Museum, and offers one-of-a-kind works of art from functional to surreal, from witty to the elegantly decorative, as well as the opportunity to meet most of the artists in person.